You can now call Gov. Charlie Baker by a new title: author.

The book he co-wrote with his long-time aide Steve Kadish goes on sale today. It's called "Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important Work Done."

The book is not a tell-all memoir or autobiography, according to WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown. Instead, it's more of a "how to" guide for managers, where Baker explains his methodical guide to dealing with problems.

The governor hasn't said what he plans to do next after his final term ends in January. But Brown notes the book seems to hint that he's focused on management, rather than politics. And Baker did not attend the state Republican political convention last weekend.

Brown joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about it.