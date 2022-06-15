Local Coverage
Local Coverage
State's highest court throws out app-based driver ballot question
June 15, 2022
A move to ask voters to define ride-hailing and delivery drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees, will not be on the ballot this fall in Massachusetts.

The Supreme Judicial Court struck down the effort on Tuesday, saying the ballot questions violated state law. The decision ends a campaign that had already generated millions of dollars for lobbying and advertising.

WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.

This segment aired on June 15, 2022.

Walter Wuthmann Twitter General Assignment Reporter
Walter Wuthmann is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.

