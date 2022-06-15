Advertisement
State's highest court throws out app-based driver ballot question04:28Play
A move to ask voters to define ride-hailing and delivery drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees, will not be on the ballot this fall in Massachusetts.
The Supreme Judicial Court struck down the effort on Tuesday, saying the ballot questions violated state law. The decision ends a campaign that had already generated millions of dollars for lobbying and advertising.
WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.
This segment aired on June 15, 2022.