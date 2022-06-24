How the Supreme Court's abortion decision is reverberating across Massachusetts

Horror, anger and sadness. Those are some of the reactions from abortion rights advocates in Massachusetts as they digest a Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade.

WBUR's Martha Bebinger also heard delight, relief and determination from groups working to protect the "unborn human being," the language used in today’s opinion.

She joins WBUR's All Things Considered for more on how this change is reverberating across the state.