Roe decision could cause legal chaos for states like Mass., where abortion remains legal

Reproductive rights protests swept through the nation this weekend, as demonstrators expressed their outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The ruling upends the constitutional right to abortion that was in place for the past 50 years.

The decision immediately triggered roll backs in abortion rights for nearly half the states.

But what does this mean for Massachusetts?

Though Massachusetts is one of the handful of states with laws that protect abortion access, this could potentially lead to legal chaos.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order protecting reproductive healthcare providers in the commonwealth who help out-of-state patients.

WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Jamie Sabino, deputy director of advocacy at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, to lend us her legal expertise.