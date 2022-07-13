Advertisement
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's choice for the next police commissioner is a 30-year veteran of the department.
Michael Cox has served as the Ann Arbor, Michigan police chief for the last three years.
When he worked in Boston, he sued the police department after he was viciously beaten by his fellow officers.
WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with reporter Ally Jarmanning about Cox's appointment.
This segment aired on July 13, 2022.