Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: On Point
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: On Point
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

A veteran cop returns home to become Boston's next police commissioner06:36
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 13, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's choice for the next police commissioner is a 30-year veteran of the department.

Michael Cox has served as the Ann Arbor, Michigan police chief for the last three years.

When he worked in Boston, he sued the police department after he was viciously beaten by his fellow officers.

WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with reporter Ally Jarmanning about Cox's appointment.

This segment aired on July 13, 2022.

Related:

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Ally Jarmanning Twitter Senior Reporter
Ally is a senior reporter focused on criminal justice and police accountability.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
On Point
/00:00
Close