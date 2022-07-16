The number is 988.

It's a new three-digit phone number that anyone in the U.S. can call to get help if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.

It replaces a 10-digit number that would connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The new lifeline was years in the making, and the bill establishing it was initially filed by Rep. Seth Moulton, who joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to explain what you can expect if you ever need to call the number.