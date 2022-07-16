Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage//Health

You can now call 988 if you're having a mental health crisis05:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 16, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

The number is 988.

It's a new three-digit phone number that anyone in the U.S. can call to get help if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.

It replaces a 10-digit number that would connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The new lifeline was years in the making, and the bill establishing it was initially filed by Rep. Seth Moulton, who joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to explain what you can expect if you ever need to call the number.

This segment aired on July 16, 2022.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
/00:00
Close