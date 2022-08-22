Local Coverage
Orange Line, partial Green Line shutdowns begin05:02
August 22, 2022
State officials say Boston area commuters beware: It's going to be a tough couple of weeks with the Orange Line shutdown that began Friday and the closure of part of the Green Line starting on Monday.

Both the Orange Line and the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square in Somerville are scheduled to be back in operation on Sept. 19, after federally ordered repairs and upgrades.

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how area roads might accommodate these closures.

This segment aired on August 22, 2022.

