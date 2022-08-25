How a 2014 court case that blocked an opioid ban could keep abortion medication legal

The legal battles over abortion rights are intensifying following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. And some are looking at a 2014 Massachusetts lawsuit as a potential precedent. At the time, governor Deval Patrick sued to ban the powerful opioid known as Zohydro. But the courts ruled that because federal regulators approved the drug, the state could not ban it. The case raises questions about whether courts will use the same reasoning for federally approved medications that terminate a pregnancy.

Attorney Jamie Hoag, former deputy legal counsel in the Patrick administration, talks with senior correspondent and host Deborah Becker on WBUR's Morning Edition.