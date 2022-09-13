President Joe Biden has renewed his call for an all-out effort to treat and cure cancer.

In a speech at the Kennedy Library in Boston, Biden likened the fight against cancer to President John Kennedy's commitment to space exploration 60 years ago.

The Kennedy library was the second public stop on Biden's trip to Boston yesterday. Earlier, he touted expected improvements at Logan Airport, thanks to his recently signed infrastructure bill.

WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.