Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

Biden calls for all-out effort to treat cancer in Boston speech04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 13, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Joe Biden has renewed his call for an all-out effort to treat and cure cancer.

In a speech at the Kennedy Library in Boston, Biden likened the fight against cancer to President John Kennedy's commitment to space exploration 60 years ago.

The Kennedy library was the second public stop on Biden's trip to Boston yesterday. Earlier, he touted expected improvements at Logan Airport, thanks to his recently signed infrastructure bill.

WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.

This segment aired on September 13, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
BBC Newshour
/00:00
Close