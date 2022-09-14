The Environmental Protection Agency's New England Office is announcing an ambitious new plan to cut back on water pollution in the Charles, Mystic and Neponset rivers.

Properties with one or more acres of parking lots, roofs, or other “impervious surfaces” will have to manage the stormwater that runs off their property into the rivers. This is the first time the EPA is forcing private property owners in a large urban area to take this step.

EPA regional administrator Dr. David Cash joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.