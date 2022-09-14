Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Morning Edition
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Morning Edition
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage//Environment

Property owners must now manage stormwater runoff near Greater Boston rivers04:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 14, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Environmental Protection Agency's New England Office is announcing an ambitious new plan to cut back on water pollution in the Charles, Mystic and Neponset rivers.

Properties with one or more acres of parking lots, roofs, or other “impervious surfaces” will have to manage the stormwater that runs off their property into the rivers. This is the first time the EPA is forcing private property owners in a large urban area to take this step.

EPA regional administrator Dr. David Cash joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.

This segment aired on September 14, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Related:

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Morning Edition
/00:00
Close