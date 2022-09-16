Nearly 50 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday — under possibly false pretenses and with no notice to officials in Massachusetts — have now left the island.

The migrants were moved, voluntarily, Friday morning to Joint Base Cape Cod to start receiving more extensive services. They initially stayed at a church-based shelter that social service organizations set up for them in Edgartown.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes represents Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and part of Cape Cod. He spent time with the migrants — a group that includes several young children and teens.

Fernandes spoke with Sharon Brody on WBUR's All Things Considered about what's next for the new arrivals, starting at the base on the Cape.