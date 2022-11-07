Understanding the questions on your ballot this year

If you are heading to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, then you’ll want to be familiar with the four, statewide ballot questions.

Question one, the so-called millionaires' tax, would alter the state constitution, so that annual taxable income exceeding $1 million would be subject to a 4% surtax that will be used for education and transportation.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, joined WBUR's Sharon Brody to discuss.