You can hear one of world's largest pipe organs this weekend in Boston
The Christian Science Mother Church in Boston is home to one of the world's largest pipe organs.
This weekend, visitors will get a chance to hear the instrument themselves at a free concert. It's part of Boston's First Night celebration.
WBUR's Ameila Mason was there when organists practiced ahead of tomorrow's performance, filling the sanctuary with soaring music.
This segment aired on December 30, 2022. Audio will be available soon.