Mass. prepares for a historic week as Healey and Driscoll take office

Updated January 01, 2023
  • Sharon Brody and Amy Sokolow
This will be an historic week in Massachusetts.

Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will be sworn into office on Thursday along with the other constitutional officers. Five of the six statewide offices will be held by women.

Yvonne Spicer is a lecturer on gender, leadership and public policy at the UMass Boston Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy.

She was also the first mayor of Framingham once it became a city.

This article was originally published on January 02, 2023.

This segment aired on January 1, 2023.

