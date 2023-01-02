Advertisement
Mass. prepares for a historic week as Healey and Driscoll take office
This will be an historic week in Massachusetts.
Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will be sworn into office on Thursday along with the other constitutional officers. Five of the six statewide offices will be held by women.
Yvonne Spicer is a lecturer on gender, leadership and public policy at the UMass Boston Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy.
She was also the first mayor of Framingham once it became a city.
This article was originally published on January 02, 2023.
This segment aired on January 1, 2023.