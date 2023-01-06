Local Coverage
Healey celebrate inauguration at TD Garden

January 06, 2023
Maura Healey celebrated her inauguration last night, hours after she was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts.

The former state Attorney General made history, becoming the Commonwealth's first elected female governor and one of the country's first openly gay governors.

At the State House, Healey delivered an optimistic inaugural address, even as she outlined big challenges facing the state.

Then, it was on to the inauguration party at TD Garden. Reporter Anthony Brooks was there, and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to share a recap.

This segment aired on January 6, 2023.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

