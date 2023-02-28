Maura Healey appoints advisory council aimed at empowering Massachusetts' Black residents

Gov. Maura Healey has created a new council to advise her office on Black empowerment. The group will weigh in on a number of issues impacting Black people in Massachusetts, from economic prosperity to education.

The advisory council had its first meeting on Monday.

Tanisha Sullivan, president of NAACP Boston, was chosen as co-chair among the more than 30 Black leaders appointed by Healey. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about the council.