Advertisement
Should Boston fans count on the Red Sox and Patriots being this season's underdogs?
The Boston Red Sox are still in the game, but look like long-shots to win a World Series this year. The New England Patriots might be better than last year, but their odds of winning a Super Bowl don't look much better. Could they catch lightning in a bottle?
Local sports reporters discuss whether or not fans should believe in the Red Sox and Patriots as dark-horse teams this season.
This segment aired on August 4, 2023. Audio will be available soon.