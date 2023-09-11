How the Patriots are moving on from Brady and the dynasty years

The New England Patriots opened the season Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots, quarterbacked by Mac Jones, lost 25-20. But a lot of the focus of the game was on the former Pats superstar and legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who was honored at a halftime ceremony during the game.

Khari Thompson is a producer for WBUR's Radio Boston and a veteran sports journalist. He says the big TB12 ceremony is taking place as the franchise is trying to move on from the dynasty years when Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships.

Thompson talked with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody about Brady's legacy and how the Patriots move forward as a team.