Exploring the 'weird and wonderful' through WBUR's Field Guide to Boston

If you’re new to Boston, you probably just survived the move-in process. So now it’s time to think about settling in and finding your community.

That can be hard. So here at WBUR we’ve put together a new project that makes it easier to become a Bostonian. It’s called Field Guide to Boston.

Meagan McGinness, assistant managing editor for newsletters, and Amelia Mason, a senior arts and culture reporter, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the project.