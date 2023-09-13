Advertisement
Exploring the 'weird and wonderful' through WBUR's Field Guide to Boston
If you’re new to Boston, you probably just survived the move-in process. So now it’s time to think about settling in and finding your community.
That can be hard. So here at WBUR we’ve put together a new project that makes it easier to become a Bostonian. It’s called Field Guide to Boston.
Meagan McGinness, assistant managing editor for newsletters, and Amelia Mason, a senior arts and culture reporter, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the project.
This segment aired on September 13, 2023.