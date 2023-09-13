WBUR
Exploring the 'weird and wonderful' through WBUR's Field Guide to Boston

September 13, 2023
If you’re new to Boston, you probably just survived the move-in process. So now it’s time to think about settling in and finding your community.

That can be hard. So here at WBUR we’ve put together a new project that makes it easier to become a Bostonian. It’s called Field Guide to Boston.

Meagan McGinness, assistant managing editor for newsletters, and Amelia Mason, a senior arts and culture reporter, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the project.

This segment aired on September 13, 2023.

Field Guide to Boston

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

