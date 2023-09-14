Red Sox fire Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom is looking for a job.

The Boston Red Sox fired Bloom, its chief baseball officer, on Thursday.

"Our fans deserve a winning, competitive team that consistently plays postseason baseball," Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Sox finished last in two of Bloom's first three years with the team, and are in a battle with the New York Yankees to keep out of the American League East division basement again this year.

Radio Boston producer and former Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the change in team leadership.