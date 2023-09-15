'The Common' team tries Mattapan's best local eats

WBUR's new Field Guide to Boston highlights the city's food scene beyond just lobster rolls, chowder, and roast beef sandwiches. The host of WBUR podcast The Common, Darryl C. Murphy, and arts reporter Arielle Gray thank towards some of the restaurants in Ariel's neighborhood of Mattapan.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with Darryl C. Murphy about what the team ate in Mattapan and the local institutions that are part of the community.

