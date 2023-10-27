As the Maine manhunt continues, some see echoes of the Boston Marathon bomber search

The manhunt for the alleged gunman in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting — and the lockdown of surrounding communities — is reminding many people in the Boston area of the days following the marathon bombing in 2013.

Most residents of the Lewiston area have been sheltering in place since they got word of the shooting. It happened Wednesday night, when a man used an assault-style rifle to open fire in a bowling alley and a bar a few miles away. He killed 18 people and injured another 13.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Robert Card, whom they suspect is the shooter.

Security consultant Daniel Linskey joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the case, and what goes into such a massive manhunt. Linskey is a former superintendent-in-chief with the Boston Police Department, where he served for 27 years. Joining us for more on what goes into a massive search like this is Daniel Linskey.