Overflow shelter operator says families aren't being evicted to streets as 5-day limit takes effect

Friday was the day 57 families who've been staying in overflow shelter facilities put up by the state were supposed to leave, under a new five-day limit the state has imposed.

Many advocates have expressed alarm over the policy. Some have called it cruel. More than 300 advocates signed a letter delivered to Gov. Maura Healey during a State House rally Thursday, calling on her to reverse course and end the rule. But others say they understand the state is in a very difficult position and that families will not just be put out on the streets.

To find out more about the situation, WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with Danielle Ferrier, CEO of Heading Home. That's a shelter and housing organization contracting with the state to run one of the four overflow shelter facilities, at the former state prison in Norfolk.