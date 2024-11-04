After weeks of early voting, Plymouth Town Clerk ready for the 'Super Bowl'

Some of the busiest people in Massachusetts on the day before Election Day are town and city clerks. They serve as the chief election officers for each community.

There's a lot riding on the clerks' shoulders — even more now than in years past, with the growth of mail-in and early in-person voting.

Kelly McElreath has been a town clerk for 23 years — first in Upton, and since 2022 in Plymouth. She says that as of Monday morning, about 43% of the approximately 53,000 registered voters in Plymouth had cast votes through the mail or in person.

McElreath spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the busyness of the last couple of weeks and the build-up to Election Day, which she refers to as town clerks' "Super Bowl."