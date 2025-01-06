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Rep. Auchincloss talks incoming Trump administration ahead of election certification
Congress will certify Donald Trump as the next president Monday, exactly four years after rioters stormed the capitol and disrupted certification of the 2020 vote.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss is in Washington for the certification. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition to reflect on the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots and look ahead at the coming administration.
This segment aired on January 6, 2025.