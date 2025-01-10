Support WBUR
Boston University president talks potential impacts of incoming Trump administration
President-elect Donald Trump's higher education and foreign policy could reshape who attends college in America. This is especially the case at schools with global student bodies or schools where admissions are competitive, like Boston University.
Boston University President Melissa Gilliam joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss about the what the incoming administration means for her school.
Editor's note: Boston University owns WBUR's broadcast license. WBUR is editorially independent.
This segment aired on January 10, 2025.