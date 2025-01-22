Support WBUR
What the Trump administration means for electric vehicles in Mass.
Massachusetts has yet to award any of the money it received under former President Biden to build electric vehicle charging stations, according to analysis by the Boston Globe. President Trump's administration wants to take that money back, along with tamping down other efforts to promote electric vehicles. What does that mean for electric-curious drivers in Massachusetts?
Rich Benoit, host of Rich Rebuilds on YouTube and owner of Electric Garage, joins Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on January 22, 2025.