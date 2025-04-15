Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

A Harvard professor reacts to Trump's freezing of billions of dollars to the university

03:55

The Trump Administration announced Monday it is freezing more than $2 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University. The move came after the university said it won't comply with demands to change internal policies and practices.

John Quackenbush, chair of the Department of Biostatistics at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss what the freeze means for his work.

This segment aired on April 15, 2025.

Related:

Headshot of Tiziana Dearing
Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...