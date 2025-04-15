A Harvard professor reacts to Trump's freezing of billions of dollars to the university Play

The Trump Administration announced Monday it is freezing more than $2 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University. The move came after the university said it won't comply with demands to change internal policies and practices.

John Quackenbush, chair of the Department of Biostatistics at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss what the freeze means for his work.