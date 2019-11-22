Only A Game
Teddy Roosevelt Vs. Baseball, Worst High School QB Ever, Sid Luckman's Family Secret48:06Play
Among all presidents in U.S. history, Theodore Roosevelt stands out for his love of sports. But apparently he didn't love baseball. This week on Only A Game, the drastic measures baseball took to woo the president to the ballpark. Also, a journalist reflects on his high school sports career ... and makes the case that he was perhaps the worst high school quarterback ever. And the story of Meyer Luckman — father of Hall of Fame QB Sid Luckman — who was convicted of murder. Join us.
Teddy Roosevelt And The Golden Tickets: A President’s ‘Cold War’ With Baseball
The Senators' ballpark was just two miles from the White House, but Teddy Roosevelt never went to a game. So baseball officials tried to woo the president...
3 Stories: Tua Tagovailoa Injury, LaMelo Ball, Orlando's MLB Potential
Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder and Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader join Only A Game's Karen Given.
Confessions Of 'The Worst High School Quarterback Of All Time'
Josh Keefe and his high school football team went 0–23. Years later, Keefe says there's a lesson to be learned from all that losing.
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss the NFL's upholding of Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension and a 3,000 lb. block of cheese in honor of a wrestler.
NFL Great Sid Luckman's Dark Family Secret
Sid Luckman led the Chicago Bears to four championships and was a national celebrity. But he harbored a dark family secret.
This program aired on November 23, 2019.
