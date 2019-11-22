Among all presidents in U.S. history, Theodore Roosevelt stands out for his love of sports. But apparently he didn't love baseball. This week on Only A Game, the drastic measures baseball took to woo the president to the ballpark. Also, a journalist reflects on his high school sports career ... and makes the case that he was perhaps the worst high school quarterback ever. And the story of Meyer Luckman — father of Hall of Fame QB Sid Luckman — who was convicted of murder. Join us.

Teddy Roosevelt And The Golden Tickets: A President’s ‘Cold War’ With Baseball

The Senators' ballpark was just two miles from the White House, but Teddy Roosevelt never went to a game. So baseball officials tried to woo the president...

3 Stories: Tua Tagovailoa Injury, LaMelo Ball, Orlando's MLB Potential

Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder and Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader join Only A Game's Karen Given.

Confessions Of 'The Worst High School Quarterback Of All Time'

Josh Keefe and his high school football team went 0–23. Years later, Keefe says there's a lesson to be learned from all that losing.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss the NFL's upholding of Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension and a 3,000 lb. block of cheese in honor of a wrestler.

NFL Great Sid Luckman's Dark Family Secret

Sid Luckman led the Chicago Bears to four championships and was a national celebrity. But he harbored a dark family secret.