December 20, 2019
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, left, looks on in despair during Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The game was the Pelicans' 13th consecutive loss, a franchise record. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record this week for consecutive losses. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss why the team hasn't been as good as billed. Plus, NBA ratings are down. Also, why the Knicks can't elude storm troopers and baby Yodas.

This segment airs on December 21, 2019.

