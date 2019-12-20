During his career as a professional golfer, George Archer won 13 PGA Tours events, including the 1969 Masters Tournament. This week on Only A Game, the story of Archer's dyslexia, which he and his family kept secret for his entire life. Also, Jason Gay looks backs on the decade and reminds us of the athlete who must not be forgotten: the Monday Night Football Cat. And the story of Lata Brandisová, who took on Nazi SS riders in one of the world's toughest horse races. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple, NPR One, Stitcher or Spotify.

George Archer's Golf Career Lasted Nearly 50 Years; His Secret Lasted Even Longer

George Archer was a pro golfer for nearly five decades. All those years, he kept secret his inability to read.

3 Stories: NFL's Officiating Problem, 'Juiced' Baseballs, Bronny James

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser join Only A Game's Karen Given.

Gay: For Athlete Of The Decade, Don't Forget About This Fast Cat

Sports fans will remember the 2010s for LeBron James, Serena Williams and Simone Biles. But Jason Gay wants us to remember another great.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss the Pelicans' record losing streak, and why the Knicks can't elude storm troopers and baby Yodas.

The Czech Countess Who Took On The Nazi SS In Steeplechase

As a girl, Lata Brandisová dreamed of competing in the Grand Pardubice, the world's most dangerous horse race. Years later, she did.