Aaron Ritz was 11 years old when he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. This week on Only A Game, how Clemson football fans — especially super fan Dean "The Hat" Cox — supported Aaron. Also, the story of Rosalie Fish, a college student who runs on behalf of missing and murdered Indigenous women. And Tamika Catchings, one of the best players in WNBA history, on living with a hearing impairment. Join us!

Clemson Football Fans Rally Around An 11-Year-OId Kidney Patient

Clemson football fan Aaron Ritz was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease when he was just 11. The Tigers community rallied around him.

3 Stories: David Stern, Black Monday, College Football Coaching Transitions

Lindsay Gibbs and Kenneth Shropshire join Only A Game's Karen Given.

Indigenous Runner Rosalie Fish Runs For Her People

Rosalie Fish used to run for herself. Then she began to run for Indigenous people — and for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce remember former Yankees pitcher Don Larsen and former Cubs manager Joe Maddon's Chicago restaurant.

How Tamika Catchings Learned To Embrace Her Hearing Impairment

WNBA legend Tamika Catchings used to get teased because of her hearing aids. Now, she uses her platform to talk about her experiences with hearing impairment.