Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

January 17, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
LSU celebrates after their win against Clemson in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday in New Orleans. (David J. Phillip/AP)
LSU celebrates after their win against Clemson in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday in New Orleans. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Jason Gay and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss LSU's big CFP championship game win over Clemson. Also, Pete Rose breaks the Irony Meter regarding MLB's sign-stealing scandal. And, LSU QB Joe Burrow offers his review of Cincinnati's staple dish.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on January 18, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news