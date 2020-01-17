Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Jason Gay and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss LSU's big CFP championship game win over Clemson. Also, Pete Rose breaks the Irony Meter regarding MLB's sign-stealing scandal. And, LSU QB Joe Burrow offers his review of Cincinnati's staple dish.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on January 18, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news