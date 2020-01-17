Only A Game
Davidson Athletics' Math Edge, Classic Arcade Museum, Girls' Wrestling Grows
The Davidson College men's basketball program is best known for producing NBA superstar Stephen Curry. This week on Only A Game, another story out of Davidson ... about the math-minded students who are helping the school's teams. Also, the story of the American Classic Arcade Museum. And while participation in most high school sports is down, there are a few exceptions ... like girls' wrestling. Join us!
This program airs on January 18, 2020.
