Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
The tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend along with his daughter and seven other people. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Kobe's legacy. Also, Charlie's rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV. And, a Kraken alert is sounded in Seattle.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on February 1, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news