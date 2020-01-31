Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Support the news

January 31, 2020
The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons paid tribute to Kobe Byant before a game on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
The tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend along with his daughter and seven other people. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Kobe's legacy. Also, Charlie's rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV. And, a Kraken alert is sounded in Seattle.

This segment airs on February 1, 2020.

