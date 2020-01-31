Kobe Bryant, Jai Alai, College Football Player Grad Rates, Super Bowl Haiku XXVI

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash. This week on Only A Game, how players, fans and sexual assault survivors are responding. We'll also revisit our 2015 conversation with Kobe's "muse": his former English teacher. Also, the story of a Basque expat who found a home in Mexico City with the help of ... jai alai. And with Super Bowl Sunday coming up, a look at the connection between college football graduation rates and the lack of NFL head coaching diversity. Finally, the latest edition of our beloved tradition: Super Bowl Haiku XVI. Join us!

