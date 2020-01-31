Support the news

Kobe Bryant, Jai Alai, College Football Player Grad Rates, Super Bowl Haiku XXVI

January 31, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among the nine killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among the nine killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash. This week on Only A Game, how players, fans and sexual assault survivors are responding. We'll also revisit our 2015 conversation with Kobe's "muse": his former English teacher. Also, the story of a Basque expat who found a home in Mexico City with the help of ... jai alai. And with Super Bowl Sunday coming up, a look at the connection between college football graduation rates and the lack of NFL head coaching diversity. Finally, the latest edition of our beloved tradition: Super Bowl Haiku XVI. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Stitcher.

This program airs on February 1, 2020.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news