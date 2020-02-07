Classic Hollywood Show: Universal's Hoops Team, Esther Williams Trophy, MLB's First $100K 'Bonus Baby'

The Oscars are Sunday night, and we wanted to get in on the fun. So this week on Only A Game, three sports stories with a Hollywood connection. First, the story of the Universal Pictures basketball team, which went to the Olympics — with a little help from Frankenstein. Also, the story of the Esther Williams Trophy and the decades-long game of "exceedingly low cunning and vile stealth" the famous swimmer/actor inspired between Allied sailors. Also, Major League Baseball's first $100,000 bonus baby and the Hollywood agent who helped shape modern baseball. Join us!

