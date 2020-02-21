Div. I Player With Autism, XFL Running Back, Presidential Baseball Collector

When Anthony Ianni joined the Michigan State basketball team, he kept his autism diagnosis a secret from his teammates — including from star Draymond Green. This week on Only A Game, the argument that led to understanding. Plus, we share the story of Darius Victor's journey from the Ivory Coast to Maryland to the XFL. And we re-share — and get an update on — one of our favorite stories: about the man who collects signatures from world leaders ... on baseballs. Join us!

'Why Didn't You Tell Me About Your Autism?': Anthony Ianni's Friendship With Draymond Green

Ianni kept his autism a secret on the Michigan State basketball team.

XFL Running Back Darius Victor Plays Tough To Honor His Brother

New York Guardians running back Darius Victor plays with toughness and intensity. He has a good reason for that.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss recent backlash over MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Popes, Presidents And Putin: Collecting Signed Baseballs For World Peace

Randy Kaplan is on a quest to bring the world together through his collection of signed baseballs.

