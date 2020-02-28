Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports06:02Play
NFL players will soon vote on a new collective bargaining agreement. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss some of the potential changes. Also, Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu's multiple milestones. And, just who is Mason Saunders, anyway?
This segment airs on February 29, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
