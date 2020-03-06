Texas Football's Long Road To Integration, HS Hoops Stalemate, Olympic Qualifier Upset

In 1969, the University of Texas football became the last team to win the national championship with an all-white roster. This week on Only A Game, the story of Texas football's long road to integration. Also, six years ago in Minnesota, a high school basketball game slowed down ... way, way down. And the story of Chris Clark: the 37-year-old doctor and mother of two who surprised everyone by winning the 2000 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Join us!

Newly Found Letters Show How Texas Longhorns Delayed Integration

3 Stories: Tom Brady's Future, Astros Misconceptions, Illinois Mascot Fight

Hannah Keyser of Yahoo! Sports and New York Magazine contributing editor Will Leitch join Karen Given.

Minnesota's Quadruple OT Battle Of Basketball Will

Hopkins and Shakopee high schools stubbornly believed their own strategy would lead to victory. Neither was right.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss Steph Curry's return, and Joel Embiid's Jeopardy! nickname mixup.

How A 37-Year-Old Marathoner Unexpectedly Qualified For The 2000 Olympics

Chris Clark, a 37-year-old mother of two, had her sights set on a top-20 — maybe top-10 — finish at the 2000 Olympic Trials Marathon.

