March Mammal Madness, Duke Poetry Feud, Chess City, Expos Fest

March 20, 2020
African Civet is a No. 4 seed in this year's edition of March Mammal Madness. (Olivia Pellicer)
Missing the thrill of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments? We have an alternative for you: March Mammal Madness, where science and bracketology collide! Also, this week on Only A Game, the story of one family's poetry battles ... about Duke men's basketball. And the controversial origin of Chess City, which is tucked away inside the Russian republic of Kalmykia. Plus, the story behind Expos Fest, an annual celebration that's about more than baseball. Join us!

This program airs on March 21, 2020.

