March Mammal Madness, Duke Poetry Feud, Chess City, Expos Fest

Missing the thrill of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments? We have an alternative for you: March Mammal Madness, where science and bracketology collide! Also, this week on Only A Game, the story of one family's poetry battles ... about Duke men's basketball. And the controversial origin of Chess City, which is tucked away inside the Russian republic of Kalmykia. Plus, the story behind Expos Fest, an annual celebration that's about more than baseball. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.