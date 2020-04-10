Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird, 'Jeopardy!' College Championship, Fenway Organist

The global pandemic has put sports on hold, and that comes at an especially bad time for women’s sports leagues. This week on Only A Game, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird talk about the NWSL, the WNBA and COVID-19. Also, the story of one man who split his time between pitching and punk rock. And in a world without live sports, can the "Jeopardy!" college championship fill the void? Plus, there may not be any MLB games, but you can still be entertained by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.