Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Virtual NASCAR, Peloton Racing With PGA Pros, Predicting Fan Behavior, And More

April 17, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
A virtual race car on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
A virtual race car on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With most sports leagues on hiatus, NASCAR is trying to fill the void ... with virtual racing. This week on Only A Game, driver Michael McDowell talks about the transition to iRacing. Also, the story of a GOLF Magazine editor who beat Rory McIlroy ... in a Peloton race. Plus, most respondents in a recent Seton Hall poll said they wouldn't go to sporting events until there's a COVID-19 vaccine. But predicting sports fans' behavior is complicated. And a tale about the "Hot Hand," Steph Curry and "The Princess Bride." Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Stitcher.

This program airs on April 18, 2020.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news