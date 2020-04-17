Virtual NASCAR, Peloton Racing With PGA Pros, Predicting Fan Behavior, And More

With most sports leagues on hiatus, NASCAR is trying to fill the void ... with virtual racing. This week on Only A Game, driver Michael McDowell talks about the transition to iRacing. Also, the story of a GOLF Magazine editor who beat Rory McIlroy ... in a Peloton race. Plus, most respondents in a recent Seton Hall poll said they wouldn't go to sporting events until there's a COVID-19 vaccine. But predicting sports fans' behavior is complicated. And a tale about the "Hot Hand," Steph Curry and "The Princess Bride." Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.