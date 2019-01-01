This hour originally aired on Oct. 31, 2018.

With Meghna Chakrabarti

"Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter joins us to talk about how she uses fabric to bring life to African-American stories on the big screen.

Guest

Ruth E. Carter, "Black Panther" costume designer. Two-time Academy Award-nominee for Best Costume Design for Spike Lee’s 1992 film "Malcom X" and Steven Spielberg’s 1997 film "Amistad." (@iamRuthECarter)

Photos And Concept Art From 'Black Panther'

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER .Left to right: Ayo (Florence Kasumba), Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Leititia Wright)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R: Shuri (Leititia Wright), Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R: Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018

Interview Highlights

On the role of costumes telling the "Black Panther" story

"The costumes gave us an opportunity to delve into specific parts of the African tribal culture, as well as to bring so much color and vibrancy to the film. There are a lot of scenes that take place in a real expansive environment and we were able to color that environment with the Sotho blankets and the beautiful red maasai color for the Dora Milaje. It just was a feast of color.

"I read the comics, I looked at the illustrations in all of the comics before my interview and then I amassed a collection of images of what I thought would be Wakanda. Whether they came from Afropunk or from just beautiful African diaspora photos of people wearing geles and jeans or African garments with some modern twist to it. And I collected all of these images and went into Marvel Studios to meet with Ryan Coogler and brought them with me to share. Marvel is like the CIA — you walk through the halls and doors magically close behind you. I had them all amassed in a Dropbox folder, and I didn't know at Marvel you can't really open Dropbox. So they were able to kind of break the code, if you would, and I shared these images with Ryan Coogler, and it turned out that some of the same images that he had collected, so there was a beginning of the meeting of the minds. Just hearing him talk about growing up in Oakland, I could relate to my roots in Massachusetts. Some of the things that we did as kids, like celebrating Kwanzaa and listening to The Last Poets and really sort of thinking about Afrofuture growing up, he kind of had that same indoctrination, a few years later than me, but still a part of both of our upbringings. That also created a connection. I think that's how our journey began. It was a mutual respect of where we had both lied in respect to developing more Afrofuture and more African culture, and trying to answer the question of that connection between Africa and African-American."