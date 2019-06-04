With Meghna Chakrabarti

A special trans-Atlantic broadcast, as President Trump continues his official state visit to the United Kingdom. We simulcast with the BBC and take calls from British and American listeners about the U.S.-U.K. relationship now.

With Us From The BBC

Nihal Arthanayake, presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live’s "Nihal Arthanayake" show. (@TherealNihal)

From The Reading List

BBC: "Donald Trump meets Queen at start of UK state visit" — "US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have met the Queen on the first day of their state visit to the UK.

"The pair went to Buckingham Palace for a welcome ceremony and private lunch.

"Mr and Mrs Trump laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown warrior in Westminster Abbey and are due to attend a state banquet this evening.

"Tweeting ahead of the banquet, Mr Trump said the 'London part of the trip' was going 'really well'.

"He added the 'entire Royal Family' had been 'fantastic' and the relationship with the US-UK was 'very strong'."

The Guardian: "Opinion: It’s un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump" — "Praising the 'very fine people on both sides' when torch-wielding white supremacists and antisemites marched through the streets clashing with anti-racist campaigners. Threatening to veto a ban on the use of rape as a weapon of war. Setting an immigration policy that forcefully separates young children from their parents at the border. The deliberate use of xenophobia, racism and “otherness” as an electoral tactic. Introducing a travel ban to a number of predominately Muslim countries. Lying deliberately and repeatedly to the public.

"No, these are not the actions of European dictators of the 1930s and 40s. Nor the military juntas of the 1970s and 80s. I’m not talking about Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un. These are the actions of the leader of our closest ally, the president of the United States of America. This is a man who tried to exploit Londoners’ fears following a horrific terrorist attack on our city, amplified the tweets of a British far-right racist group, denounced as fake news robust scientific evidence warning of the dangers of climate change, and is now trying to interfere shamelessly in the Conservative party leadership race by backing Boris Johnson because he believes it would enable him to gain an ally in Number 10 for his divisive agenda.

"Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years. Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France and Nigel Farage here in the UK are using the same divisive tropes of the fascists of the 20th century to garner support, but are using new sinister methods to deliver their message. And they are gaining ground and winning power and influence in places that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago."

Washington Post: "Trump meets with Queen Elizabeth II, says he hasn’t seen any protesters" — "President Trump has begun a week in Europe that includes a three-day state visit to Britain, D-Day events on both sides of the English Channel and a stop in Ireland.

"The first day has been royals-focused. He met with Queen Elizabeth II, had tea with Prince Charles and has arrived for a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

"'Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet,' Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

"The visit comes at a sensitive time in British politics, with Prime Minister Theresa May on her way out and a fierce leadership contest underway.

"Trump has unsettled his hosts by weighing in on that race, as well as by criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

The Sun: "Donald Trump wades into Tory leadership race saying Boris Johnson would do a ‘very good job’" — "The US President spoke glowingly of the ex-Foreign Secretary in a world exclusive interview with The Sun ahead of his three-day state visit to London, starting on Monday.

"His bombshell intervention into the Conservatives’ contest — just a few days before MPs start voting — is a major breach of protocol.

"It risks sparking a full-blown diplomatic rift between London and Washington if the mop-haired former London mayor fails to take the Tory crown."

Anna Bauman produced this hour for broadcast.