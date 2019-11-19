Leslie Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Now’s he’s singing his own tunes on a new album of original songs.

Guest

Leslie Odom Jr., Tony and Grammy-Award winning performer, actor and singer. His new solo album released in November is called "Mr." He plays William Still in the new film "Harriet." (@leslieodomjr)

Music From The Show

From The Reading List

Broadway.com: "Leslie Odom Jr. Won't Tell You Why He Named His First Original Solo Album Mr" — "Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has had a busy three years. After winning a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, he released his self-titled album, starred in Murder on the Orient Express, appeared on TV's One Dollar and is currently earning great acclaim for both his first original solo album Mr and his turn as William Still in the just-released film Harriet. Odom Jr. stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk with Paul Wontorek about all his projects and revealed what show would bring him back to Broadway in a heartbeat.

"While Mr marks Odom Jr.'s third studio album, it's the first time he's singing his own words. 'A lot of these songs started as journal entries,' he said. 'It's deeply personal and I've been working on it for quite a long time. I'm really excited for people to hear it. Whenever I realize that it's going to be out in the world, I get butterflies like it's opening night. I feel so great.'

"Odom Jr. didn't want to limit the creativity of his listeners, which is why the explanation behind the album name will be kept a mystery. 'It has a personal meaning for me that one day I'll maybe talk about,' he said. 'As an artist, you work on these things and then sit with them for a long while. The best thing about art is that it's created on a conscious and subconscious level. The audience can tell you thinks about the work that you didn't even know was there and I don't want to stop people's imaginations from working by telling them what I want them to hear. I'm curious to hear what people think 'Mr' means.' "

Playbill: "Leslie Odom Jr. On Being of Service to Cynthia Erivo’s Harriet Tubman" — "Leslie Odom Jr. grew up in Philadelphia. So although Philly native William Still may not be a familiar name to most, it was to Odom; and when director-writer Kasi Lemmons asked him to play the role of the free black man, conductor on the Underground Railroad, member of the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society, and a trusted friend of Harriet Tubman in Harriet, he said yes.

"Odom was excited to offer a foil to Cynthia Erivo’s Harriet. 'He was born a free man and hadn’t experienced the chains of slavery first hand like Harriet,' says Odom of Still. 'So I liked bringing that combustion of that—those different experiences—whenever I could.'

"Though the movie focuses on Still as a businessman and abolitionist, the actor dug into Still’s childhood in preparation for filming. 'I learned more about his family,' he says. 'His mother and father were slaves and had four children. And she escaped with them but then was caught and brought back down. But she escaped again, and this time she took two of her children; she took her daughters and left her two sons behind. So [I] think of that history he carries with him.'”

NPR Music: "Leslie Odom, Jr.: Tiny Desk Concert" — "Leslie Odom Jr. walked through the door with unassuming confidence and a big smile that brightened the room. Later, during his Tiny Desk performance, he recalled advice he'd received from a friend: 'You have to get used to it — you are part of a cultural phenomenon in New York City,' Odom said, before quipping, 'I feel so blessed to be a part of Law & Order: SVU for three magnificent seasons.'

"A Tony- and Grammy-winning star, Odom has added a slew of achievements to his portfolio since 2016, when he left his role playing Aaron Burr in Broadway's Hamilton. He's continued his work in television and film, written a book and released jazz and Christmas albums. He co-wrote most of the songs on his latest project, Mr; out earlier this month, it's his first album of original material.

While Mr features a range of genres, Odom brought three R&B songs to the desk.

"The first, "Cold," is a hopeful ballad with a beautiful melody and a hint of contemporary musical theater. "Foggy," which he describes as the album's most personal piece, is a love song filled with the regret of failed good intentions. Odom calls his set-closer, "Hummingbird," an 'odd little bop,' but really it's a happy song that's light and fun — it's his 2-year-old daughter's favorite."

