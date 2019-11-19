A national report card finds reading proficiency for American fourth-grade and eighth-grade students is declining. We go behind the numbers to understand why.

Guests

Liana Loewus, assistant managing editor for Education Week. (@LianaLoewus)

Emily Hanford, senior producer and education correspondent for APM Reports, part of American Public Media. (@ehanford)

Kelly Butler, CEO of the Barksdale Reading Institute.

Nell Duke, professor at the University of Michigan School of Education focused on early literacy development. (@nellkduke)

From The Reading List

APM Reports: "At a Loss for Words: How a flawed idea is teaching millions of kids to be poor readers" — "Molly Woodworth was a kid who seemed to do well at everything: good grades, in the gifted and talented program. But she couldn't read very well.

"'There was no rhyme or reason to reading for me,' she said. 'When a teacher would dictate a word and say, "Tell me how you think you can spell it," I sat there with my mouth open while other kids gave spellings, and I thought, "How do they even know where to begin?" I was totally lost.'

"Woodworth went to public school in Owosso, Michigan, in the 1990s. She says sounds and letters just didn't make sense to her, and she doesn't remember anyone teaching her how to read. So she came up with her own strategies to get through text.

"Strategy 1: Memorize as many words as possible. 'Words were like pictures to me,' she said. 'I had a really good memory.'

"Strategy 2: Guess the words based on context. If she came across a word she didn't have in her visual memory bank, she'd look at the first letter and come up with a word that seemed to make sense. Reading was kind of like a game of 20 Questions: What word could this be?

"Strategy 3: If all else failed, she'd skip the words she didn't know.

"Most of the time, she could get the gist of what she was reading. But getting through text took forever. 'I hated reading because it was taxing,' she said. 'I'd get through a chapter and my brain hurt by the end of it. I wasn't excited to learn.'

"No one knew how much she struggled, not even her parents. Her reading strategies were her 'dirty little secrets.' "

New York Times: "Reading Scores on National Exam Decline in Half the States" — "America’s fourth and eighth graders are losing ground in their ability to read literature and academic texts, according to a rigorous national assessment released Wednesday that is likely to fuel concerns over student achievement after decades of tumult on the educational landscape.

"Two out of three children did not meet the standards for reading proficiency set by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, a test administered by the National Center for Education Statistics, the research arm of the Education Department.

"The dismal results reflected the performance of about 600,000 students in reading and math, whose scores made up what is called the “nation’s report card.” The average eighth-grade reading score declined in more than half of the states compared with 2017, the last time the test was given. The average score in fourth-grade reading declined in 17 states. Math scores remained relatively flat in most states."

Mississippi Today: "As thousands of third-graders prep for reading retest, districts and literacy coaches work to remove barriers" — "Shameka Woods’ classroom was buzzing on a recent Monday morning, where eleven students sat at their desks and sounded out a reading passage about bees, ants and termites.

"The students were working through a handout to answer reading comprehension questions. When the students got tripped up over a question that required them to use the text to determine what makes the insects similar, Woods walked them through it.

"'OK, what did we say the word similar means?' she asked.

"A student raised his hand and offered a tentative answer. 'Alike?'

"'OK. So we want to know how worker ants and worker bees are similar. So where do I go in my passage to find this answer? What subheading?'

"A student shouted out a reply, but quickly trailed off because he wasn’t reading from the paper.

"'You’re guessing, Justin!' Woods said. 'Look at the passage.' "