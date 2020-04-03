Alicia Keys joins us to talk about the challenges and setbacks she’s faced on her path from girlhood in Hell's Kitchen to global pop superstardom, and about why she believes music is the artistic medium that helps us rally and heal.

Guest

Alicia Keys, 15 time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has six studio albums, plus a new album “Alicia” due out later this year. Author of “More Myself: A Journey,” a new book. (@aliciakeys)

From The Reading List

The New York Times: "With Stars at Home, a Coronavirus Pop Benefit Scales Down" — "The 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America,' broadcast Sunday night on Fox TV and the iHeartRadio network, was a downsized, deglamorized pop gala. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping Americans at home, the night that had originally been scheduled for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, now postponed, instead became a benefit show for the food-bank charity Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation."

USA Today: "'Be good to each other': Alicia Keys discusses new memoir, shares hopeful messages amid coronavirus" — "Alicia Keys can do it all: Sing, play piano, win Grammys, spearhead nonprofit work and raise a family, among other accomplishments. And she's exactly the type of person you want to talk to during a crisis."

Associated Press: "For new book, Alicia Keys looks to the past to find herself" — "As a young woman growing up in the 1980s and ’90s in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen — 'the name was exactly accurate for what it looked like, what it felt like,' as Alicia Keys recalls it — the budding musician born Alicia Cook would purposely wear baggy clothing and Timberland boots as she walked to and from the one-bedroom apartment she lived in with her mother."