How you’re experiencing the coronavirus pandemic can depend very much on where you live. We’ll check in with public radio hosts around the country to see what they’re hearing from their listeners.

Guests

Madeleine Brand, Host of "Press Play with Madeleine Brand" on KCRW since 2013. Former anchor on KCET's "SoCal Connected," a television news show. (@TheMadBrand)

Stephen Henderson, Host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Sarah Fenske, Host of "St. Louis on the Air" on KWMU since 2019. Award-winning journalist, columnist, reporter and editor. (@sarahfenske)

Luis Hernandez, Host of "Sundial" on WLRN since 2017. WLRN afternoon anchor on "All Things Considered." Former host of "State of Nevada" on KNPR. (@RadioLFH)

From The Reading List

The Los Angeles Times: "L.A. County is coronavirus epicenter as deaths, cases jump" — "The death toll from the coronavirus jumped again Thursday to 78 in Los Angeles County as officials warned residents 'many weeks of work' were ahead before the region might see signs that the spread was slowing."

The New York Times: "Detroit is Mourning" -- "Dwight Jones, my high school basketball coach, died on Monday from the coronavirus. He had devoted 50 years of his life to helping young men and women, using his quick wit to get his point across."

South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Florida coronavirus deaths are higher than numbers in official reports" -- "Florida’s death count from COVID-19 likely stands significantly higher than the official number, indicating the disease is taking a more severe toll than thought, according to interviews with experts and information from local officials."

The Missouri Times: "Missouri's response to the coronavirus: A timeline" — "Since mid-March, when testing began, more than 1,800 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus across the state, a majority of cases clustered around Kansas City and St. Louis. Additionally, 19 people have died from COVID-19."