The coronavirus wave is still rising in Miami, Los Angeles and Houston. We hear from journalists in all three places about how their cities are coping.

Guests

Luis Hernandez, host of "Sundial" on WLRN since 2017. WLRN afternoon anchor on "All Things Considered." Former host of "State of Nevada" on KNPR. (@RadioLFH)

Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board. (@lfcarrasco)

Leslie Berestein Rojas, editor of a team of reporters focused on diverse communities in Southern California for KPCC. (@Multi_American)

From The Reading List

CNBC: "Coronavirus antibody testing shows LA County outbreak is up to 55 times bigger than reported cases" — "The Covid-19 outbreak in Los Angeles County is likely far more widespread than previously thought, up to an estimated 55 times bigger than the number of confirmed cases, according to new research from the University of Southern California and the LA Department of Public Health."

Houston Chronicle: "Coronavirus live updates: Trump to temporarily suspend immigration to U.S." — "President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S., according to a tweet."

Miami Herald: "Florida coronavirus cases soar past 27,000 as the statewide death toll jumps to 823" — "Florida’s Department of Health on Monday evening confirmed 398 additional cases of COVID-19 since the morning, bringing the state total of known cases to 27,058, as the state announced 34 new deaths, spiking the overall death toll to 823."

The Guardian: "'The virus doesn't discriminate but governments do': Latinos disproportionately hit by coronavirus" — "Latinos across the US are disproportionately getting sick from coronavirus, in some regions being infected and hospitalized at up to three times the rate of white Americans, a Guardian analysis found."

Vox: "Covid-19’s devastating toll on black and Latino Americans, in one chart" — "It has been clear for some time that the coronavirus pandemic is killing black and Latino Americans at disproportionately high rates, but new data from the last few days reveals just how devastating the Covid-19 crisis has been for people of color."

Boston Globe: "Latino leaders alarmed by report that 45 percent of Rhode Islanders with coronavirus are Latino" — "Latino leaders say they were shocked to hear the state health director say that 45 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rhode Island are Latino."

Houston Chronicle: "Tracking coronavirus: Interactive maps, charts show spread of COVID-19 across Houston, rest of Texas" — "To keep you up-to-date with the ever-growing number of COVID-19 cases in Houston, Texas and the rest of the world, the Houston Chronicle has come up with a few eye-catching, but easy-to-use interactives, based on our reporting and official data from the Texas Department of State Health Services."

Miami Herald: "‘Things are not favorable for us.’ Hispanics more pessimistic amid coronavirus crisis." — "In an era of mandatory self-distancing, Joseph Palma has been forced to stand in line with hundreds of others in Hialeah to get a state unemployment form. After he was laid off and lost his benefits as a ramp worker at Miami International Airport on March 18, he moved in with his parents and sister to save on rent. He has applied for food stamps, too."

Fast Company: "Virus poses major harm, but also opportunities for Latino businesses" — "As the U.S. economy remains largely shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are facing an uncertain future. In Los Angeles County, where Latinos own as much as 29 percent of all businesses, many are fighting to stay afloat, while a few struggle to meet unprecedented demand."